Prince William not ready for Prince Harry ‘drama' in May

Web Desk
March 27, 2024

Prince William is reportedly least invested in Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to the UK.

The Prince of Wales, who is currently helping King Charles and Kate Middleton brave through their respective cancer journeys, does not want Harry’s drama in the month of May.

A source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales tells Daily Beast that the couple have been "clear they want peace and quiet... A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that."

The insider added that "they have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie".

This comes as Royal author Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror : "Given Kate's cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the UK in May – if it happens at all it's to be a very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations."

