Kate Middleton remained in ‘shock' for a while after cancer diagnosis: Source

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

File Footage 

Kate, the Princess of Wales, received the shock of her life after she was told she had cancer following her major abdominal surgery in January.

According to Us Weekly, Kate Middleton remained in “shock” for a while after discovering the devastating truth about her health as neither she nor Prince William, were ready for the diagnosis.

“Kate was shocked when they found the cancer and in shock for a while after,” they said of her initial reaction to the tragic news.

Since her diagnosis, the source said Kate’s number one focus has been on her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales refrained from a public announcement as they wanted to take their kids into confidence so they would not find it out any other way.

“They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for Easter break,” the insider said, “so they could have time to process it before the whole world was talking about it.”

The future Queen is trying her best to stay strong for her kids. “She tires easily,” the source said, “but she’s been trying to spend as much time with her kids as she can.”

As for her official commitments, the Princess of Wales “has been working from home, but she is unsure when she will feel ready to step out. It’s up to her when it comes to getting back in the public eye.”

