Prince Harry's true feelings for King Charles, Kate Middleton laid bare amid their cancer treatment

March 27, 2024

A royal expert has revealed Prince Harry’s true feelings for his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton as they are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop reflected on the California-based royals emotions while speaking to the Mirror.

Tessa Dunlop said Prince Harry is a man in tune with his emotions, a man who grew up from the age of 12 without a mother.

The royal expert continued, “He knows this isn’t about him, it’s about Kate and the gravity of her condition. He will feel desperately sorry and worried for his brother and sister-in-law, and yes, probably regretful too.”

“Right now Harry (and to an extent Meghan) will be wrestling with all sorts of conflicting emotions: guilt, love, even loneliness, miles from their British family,” she said and added “The duke will need space to come to terms with what is a massive shift in priorities on the other side of the Atlantic, in a family that he ultimately loves, but has been estranged from.”

The royal historian added, “This is a time for healing … They need each other. Our royal family is stronger together.”

