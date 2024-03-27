Prince Harry, Prince William's horrid history unearthed with ‘no speaks' for years

Experts are of the opinion that Prince William and Prince Harry’s personal struggles began a long time ago, well before Meghan Markle ever came into the picture.



All of this has been referenced by royal author and commentator Robert Lacey.

According to a report by the Daily Mail he began by highlighting how “Meghan was not the original factor in Prince Harry’s decision to get shot of his family.”

Because ever since back “in January 2005 following the ‘Colonials and Natives’ costume fiasco, we now know that Prince Harry was drawn to re-evaluate his elder brother’s involvement and the unfairness of William’s emergence smelling of roses.”

This is because it all “made Harry feel alienated," at the end of the day.

So much so that “Friends recall ‘no speaks’ and quite a serious rift between the brothers at the time – as there had been after the ‘Drugs Shame’ of 2002, when Harry had first started to realise the price of playing the functional scapegoat.”

All of this reportedly culminated when the Duke and one of his friends Guy Pelly wound up also taking blame for some wild antics at a pub, all the while when “the real Rattlebone ring leader had been William.”

“It was the function of the elder brother to be perfect whether he truly was or was not and it was the function of the younger one to make the rest of us laugh or complain or feel disapproving – and at all events to make us feel thoroughly superior to the poor clueless kid.”

“This was the role that all of us shaped for Prince Harry over the years,” he also added before signing off from the conversation.