King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s respective shocking cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness, claimed an expert.



Hailing the monarch and the Princess of Wales for being open about their health issues, Chief Medical Officer at Check4Cancer Professor Gordon Wishart said he hopes the Royals would run a campaign.

In an interview with GB News, Wishart said it was a "great thing" that the mother-of-three decided to publically announce her cancer diagnosis as cancer education is "hugely important.”

While he agreed that Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis at mere age of 42 came as a shock to her well-wishers, but it actually made them realise how common cancer in under 50s is.

"I'm glad that people are taking the initiative themselves and looking for this information online,” he added referring to significant increase in visits to cancer charity websites, such as Macmillan Cancer Support.

“And it's also incredibly positive that the Royal Family are being so open about their health because that gives permission for the rest of us to follow suit,” the professor noted.

He went on shower praises on Kate being open about her condition, saying, "I think it's a very brave thing to do. Having a cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy under the age of 50 is a challenge for any family.”

"They are doing this in full scrutiny worldwide, but it is very brave and hopefully this will stop a lot of the speculation about her being unwell."

Before concluding, the Professor said he hopes Kate as well as King Charles would raise awareness about cancer so that people would know how to recognise the signs and symptoms of cancer.