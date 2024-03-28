Tom Cruise, Elsina Khayrova part ways: Insider spills tea behind breakup

Tom Cruise reportedly called it quits with the Russian socialite, Elsina Khayrova, few months after dating as they weren’t “romantically compatible.”



According to a report by Us Weekly, the Hollywood heartthrob and the Russian beauty were not “gelling” and decided to end their short-lived romance.

The duo was first spotted together at a party in London’s Grosvenor Square last year in December. A source later revealed that Cruise and Khayrova had been dating for a “while” at time.

Sharing details of their breakup, a source close to the situation revealed, “They weren’t gelling and realized they weren’t romantically compatible.”

The source claimed that Khayrova was the one who decided to part ways from the Mission: Impossible superstar, noting that the pair still has amicable relationship.

“There’s no bad blood between them,” they added. “They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.”

Meanwhile, a report by In Touch Weekly suggested that Cruise has already found Khayrova’s replacement in his Top Gun: Maverick protégée, Monica Barbaro.

“Tom thinks she’s stunningly beautiful,” an insider told the publication, adding, “He’d like to explore a relationship with her.”

If things worked out, then Cruise already has blessings of those around him as the insider noted that “people around Tom believe they’re a great match,” before adding, “But he genuinely wants her to succeed.”

As for Barbaro, the actor is “flattered by the attention,” the insider revealed. “But she wants to prove that she’s deserving of the role.”