Hailey Bieber needs a break from Justin Bieber amid marital troubles: Source

Hailey Bieber has had enough of baseless rumours regarding her marriage to Justin Bieber and wants to spend some time alone amid growing issues between the couple.



According to In Touch Weekly, the makeup mogul is not seeking a divorce from the Peaches singer but she is considering trial separation.

“Hailey’s struggling,” a source said of the model, adding, “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Since her father, Stephen Baldwin, requested for prayers for her and Justin, social media has been brimming with wild rumours including one of an affair of her with an affair with a billionaire.

Hailey is still reeling from the “unbearable scrutiny” on social media, which has taken a toll on her and now she “just wants to live by herself for a while.”

The duo has been dealing with multiple issues since they tied the knot with Justin admitting he has battled depression and Hailey getting hospitalized suffering a ministroke in March 2022.

Later that year, Justin disclosed his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, resulting in temporary partial facial paralysis. These challenges have notably affected their relationship.

Before concluding, the source noted that Hailey has no desire to give up on her marriage. “Hailey’s not asking for a divorce,” they said. “She knows Justin feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost too.”

“She just needs a break.”