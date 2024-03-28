King Charles asserts authority despite cancer with ‘clear' statement: ‘Still in charge'

File Footage

King Charles made it clear that he is still “in charge” after the monarch recorded a statement for the public which will be played in his absence at the Royal Maundy service.



Charles will talk about how Jesus was an “example of how we should serve and care for each other” and how as a nation “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

Dishing on his statement while speaking with The Daily Beast, a source said that the monarch wanted to assert his authority with “clear” statement amid his battle with cancer.

“Charles is making a clear statement that he is still in charge by recording a message for Maundy Thursday and appearing on Easter Sunday,” the source said.

“He has been very clear that he is still active behind the scenes. His office is a hive of activity, as usual,” they added.

Other sources told the publication that it is “very much business as usual” while revealing how the palace is functioning day to day since Charles was diagnosed of cancer.

“Charles has always had a reputation for being a demanding boss and his officials are as busy as ever,” royal correspondent Tom Sykes wrote.

“There is no question of decisions being taken by anyone other than the king whom, as several images issued by the palace make clear, continues to take Prime Ministerial audiences and diplomatic ones as well.

“He has maintained a public profile by being driven around London in a ceremonial car with absurdly large windows, very much inviting himself to be photographed.”