Prince William's stubborn streak brought to light amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Experts have just referenced Prince William’s stubborn streak, all while Kate MIddletons’ preventative cancer treatment commences.



Insights into everything have been shared by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He broke everything down during one his most candid conversations with The Sun.

In that chat he said, “We know the brothers have no contact reportedly at the moment, and haven't for some time now.”

“For William the pressures are enormous, and I mean for Catherine the pressure is just a given,” he also added.

“There's no doubt that it's going to be an immensely sensitive period.”

But “In Williams case he doesn't want the pressure and the publicity that all this would give. Also he's he is obviously stubborn.”

After all, “He knows that for years the Sussexes have rubbished the royal family, and monetised their links with it.”