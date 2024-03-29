Meghan Markle to ‘avoid' UK in another ‘sensible' streak?

Meghan Markle is tipped to skip Invictus Games 10th year anniversary in May.



The ceremony, that is scheduled to be held in London, has left the Duchess of Sussex in tethers over her decision to attend.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacredoti tells BBC World’s Dateline London: “I can’t say whether she will come back in May.

“So far she’s avoided he country, perhaps sensibly.

“I don’t think she’ll get the warmest welcome here if she does.”

Speaking about Meghan’s rift with the Royal Family, Mr Sacerdoti added: “I think rifts do occur in many families. But I think it's unusual for estranged family members to pursue a strategy of making money off gossip about the rest of their family.

The then noted: “That's because most people don't have any currency in that direction. I don't think people will be too interested to hear about gossip from ordinary families.