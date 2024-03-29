Prince Harry plans to meet King Charles as monarch fears 'real risk'

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to see his father King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, but the meeting will be ‘short and formal’ as the monarch fears ‘real risk.’



Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that Harry is likely to see King Charles for another meeting when he returns to UK in May for an Invictus Games event.

However, the royal commentator believes King Charles will keep upcoming meeting ‘short and formal’ to avoid ‘real risk.’

He told the Mirror: “It won’t be quite so difficult for Harry to see his father, although that relationship is also fraught with pain and a sense of grievance.

"But Charles knows Harry had a difficult childhood for which he, Charles, was partly responsible and so he is more forgiving than William."

He went on to say, “The meeting between Harry and his father King Charles will be short and formal, simply because any difficult conversations could lead to complaints being widely broadcast when Harry gets back to the States.”

"Both William and Charles are always going to worry that they can’t say anything privately and off the record to Harry without the real risk that he will go public on anything and everything," the royal expert claimed.

Earlier, when Harry returned to London to meet King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, the meeting lasted for only 30 minutes, it is reported.