King Charles, royal family leave Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very upset'

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be ‘very upset’ over King Charles and royal family’s alleged snub.



Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters are thought to be “very upset” to have not been asked to carry out any royal engagements while senior royals including King Charles and Kate Middleton stepped back from royal duties amid health woes.

This has been claimed by a friend of the royal sisters.

The friend says: “It seems mean that the girls aren’t being used at all when they have made it clear they want to be of service, especially when Prince Andrew has been accepted back into the fold.”

"They have done nothing wrong and they shouldn’t be visited with the sins of their father,” the royal insider said and added, “They are very upset to have been ignored by the King as they feel they have a lot to offer, but, ultimately not surprised. They are sanguine about it.”