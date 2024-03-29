 
menu

Prince William hanging by a tread and relying on miracles

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

Prince William hanging by a tread and relying on miracles
Prince William hanging by a tread and relying on miracles

King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold reportedly has a a lot to say about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and the effect its had on Prince William.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with The Post.

There, he touched on the ‘miracle’ that is Prince William’s coping skills and even went as far as to hail the royal for the way he’s been handling the future Queen’s cancer treatment.

Mr Harrold began everything by saying, “For any human being to have a family member going through this is scary in itself.”

After all, “William lost his mother [Princess Diana] at a young age, his father who has just become King, which he’ll have been thrilled about, is battling cancer and his wife, who is his soulmate, his best friend and his partner, is also now dealing with cancer.”

“William is still a senior member of the royal family and he’s still got to carry on with his duties.”

Before concluding he also added, “You talk about mental health and how the royal family supports mental health — it’s a miracle that William is still functioning.”

More From Entertainment:

Diddy looks confident as he steps out with twin daughters amid multiple lawsuits

Diddy looks confident as he steps out with twin daughters amid multiple lawsuits
Prince Harry in ‘permanent state of paranoia' about Royal Family's plans

Prince Harry in ‘permanent state of paranoia' about Royal Family's plans
Kate Middleton's fight against cancer not even the biggest issue

Kate Middleton's fight against cancer not even the biggest issue
Beyonce leaves fans in frenzy with 'emotional' cover of The Beatles hit ‘Blackbird'

Beyonce leaves fans in frenzy with 'emotional' cover of The Beatles hit ‘Blackbird'
Kate Middleton is going through emotional convulsions video

Kate Middleton is going through emotional convulsions
Marisa Abela's singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch video

Marisa Abela's singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch
Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving video

Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving
Second concerning Diddy and Justin Bieber clip resurfaces: Watch video

Second concerning Diddy and Justin Bieber clip resurfaces: Watch
King Charles expresses 'great sadness' for THIS reason

King Charles expresses 'great sadness' for THIS reason

King Charles, royal family leave Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very upset'

King Charles, royal family leave Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very upset'
Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry
Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes

Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes