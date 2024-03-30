King Charles Easter Service looks different this year: Here's why

Britain’s King Charles Easter Service will be different this year as the monarch will not be seated with the main congregation.



The major step will be taken as recommended by the King’s medical team to shield his health.



According to a report by the Telegraph per GB News, King Charles will be seated slightly away from others as part of arrangements considered an “acceptable” environment for the monarch at this stage as he is undergoing cancer treatment.

He and Queen Camilla will be distanced from other members of the Royal Family.

The publication claims King Charles will attend the Easter Matins service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Sunday, however, he is not expected to be present for a post-service reception or host lunch.

The insider told the outlet that King Charles planned attendance is a “sign of things heading in the right direction”.

Meanwhile, ahead of the service as King Charles was unable to attend the 2024 Royal Maundy Service, he recorded a message which was played to the congregation at Worcester Cathedral.