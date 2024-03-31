 
Meghan Markle ‘trouble' as Prince Harry needs ‘moral support' in UK

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle country of residence is a source of tension for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in the US, are in tethers as the Royal Family suffers a major health blow.

Amid growing tensions with Kate and Ling Charles cancer diagnosis, it is expected that Harry might return home- a decision Meghan Markle is totally against.

Royal author, Omid Scobie, in his book ‘Endgame’ notes that Meghan "never felt at home" in the UK, and "never wants to set foot again in England."

Meanwhile, author Tom Quinn tells Mirror: "Meghan was pretty adamant when she said she will never return to the UK so it’s very unlikely she will accompany Harry although he will want her to come with him for moral support - this is one of the major areas of tension between the couple.”

