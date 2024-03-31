Scott Disick has ‘put his foot down' on Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's PDA around kids

Scott Disick has wants ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to tone down PDA around his kids

Scott Disick has “put his foot down” when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's frequent PDA around their kids.

Scott shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 with Kourtney, who’s now married to Travis and shares a son, Rocky Thirteen with him.

"Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids," a source told Life & Style magazine. "He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."

The Poosh founder recently received some backlash from fans over her PDA with the Blink-182 drummer in front of her daughter Penelope.

Another insider recently claimed that Scott and Kourtney are “at war” about how to raise their kids.

"They adore Kourtney’s husband, Travis, especially their son, Mason. Scott is scared of being replaced, and as you can see, it’s really taking a toll on him," they said.

A separate source claimed last year that Scott was maintaining his distance from his ex amid her challenging pregnancy with Rocky, saying, "Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it's best to keep his distance, especially during a stressful time," the source revealed.

"Scott and Kourtney are not as friendly as they used to be, so he tries to be respectful and give her space, while also being there for her and the family," they added.