 
menu

Scott Disick has ‘put his foot down' on Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's PDA around kids

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Scott Disick has wants ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to tone down PDA around his kids
Scott Disick has wants ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to tone down PDA around his kids

Scott Disick has “put his foot down” when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's frequent PDA around their kids.

Scott shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 with Kourtney, who’s now married to Travis and shares a son, Rocky Thirteen with him.

"Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids," a source told Life & Style magazine. "He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."

The Poosh founder recently received some backlash from fans over her PDA with the Blink-182 drummer in front of her daughter Penelope.

Another insider recently claimed that Scott and Kourtney are “at war” about how to raise their kids.

"They adore Kourtney’s husband, Travis, especially their son, Mason. Scott is scared of being replaced, and as you can see, it’s really taking a toll on him," they said.

A separate source claimed last year that Scott was maintaining his distance from his ex amid her challenging pregnancy with Rocky, saying, "Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it's best to keep his distance, especially during a stressful time," the source revealed. 

"Scott and Kourtney are not as friendly as they used to be, so he tries to be respectful and give her space, while also being there for her and the family," they added.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves is Sandra Bullock's ‘shoulder to cry on' after Bryan Randall death

Keanu Reeves is Sandra Bullock's ‘shoulder to cry on' after Bryan Randall death
King Charles makes sweet promise about Kate Middleton on Easter Sunday

King Charles makes sweet promise about Kate Middleton on Easter Sunday
Netflix unveils exciting TV shows and movies coming in April 2024

Netflix unveils exciting TV shows and movies coming in April 2024
King Charles issued stark warning ahead of Easter service amid cancer treatment

King Charles issued stark warning ahead of Easter service amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton being treated like a member of ‘The Crown' cast amid cancer

Kate Middleton being treated like a member of ‘The Crown' cast amid cancer
‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit video

‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit
King Charles personally shares major update on his health video

King Charles personally shares major update on his health
Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle video

Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle
David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi

David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi
Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition video

Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition
Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service video

Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service
Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ video

Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ