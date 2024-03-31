Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles and other members of the royal family for Easter Sunday Service as Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the service due to the Princess of Wales ongoing cancer treatment.



Prince Andrew, who is not working royal, was all smiles as he arrived for the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor with Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew was seen arriving alongside Sarah, and his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward and their spouses.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father stepped down from public life in 2019 after he came under fire for his friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, King Charles attended the Easter church service on Sunday, in his most high-profile public appearance since revealing a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

But heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Kate were notable absentees, as the 42-year-old Princess of Wales receives treatment following her own cancer diagnosis which was revealed just last week.

According to People magazine, it is understood that the future king and queen, and their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are spending the weekend privately at home.