Sasha Pieterse turns into a twin in 'The Image of You'

April 01, 2024

Sasha Pieterse, famed for her role in Pretty Little Liars, takes on a challenging role in an upcoming movie, The Image of You.

The movie, based on Adele Parks' book tells the story of two identical twins, Anna and Zoe, played by Pieterse.

According to the synopsis of The Image of You, Anna falls in love with Nick, a character played by Parker Young. 

However, Zoe, her twin sister, doesn't trust him at all and as she "digs for the truth, they're all pulled into a dangerous game where honesty could prove fatal."

The movie also stars Mira Sorvino, an Oscar-winning actress, who plays the twins' mother, Alexia.

In the trailer, Zoe expresses her doubts about Nick, by saying, "He’s way too hot not to be a complete tool," to which Alexia replies, "Maybe this one is different."

The story gets more complicated when Zoe decides to meet Nick herself, and things take a turn that could hurt her relationship with her twin sister, Anna.

The Image of You is scheduled to release in theaters on May 10.

