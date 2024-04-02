Prince William, Kate Middleton finally reach out to Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for reconciliation, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to the Mirror UK, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the future king and queen want to fix rift with the California-based royal couple as King Charles and Kate Middleton are fighting cancer.

The royal author claimed William and Kate Middleton contacted Meghan and Harry and urged them to bring their children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK to visit.

Quinn said, “William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far."

Meghan and Harry are at odds with the royal family since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to US.

The fresh claims came days after Meghan and Harry reached out to Kate Middleton and wished her speedy recovery following her cancer diagnosis.

They also issued a statement saying, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."