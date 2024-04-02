Katie Price subtly criticizes exes in candid take down

Katie Price subtly criticizes exes while praising single moms

Katie Price has seemingly criticized her ex-partners Kieran Hayler and Carl Woods, who recently spent their Easter Sunday together.

According to DailyMail report, during the holiday weekend, Katie was seen enjoying her time with her current boyfriend, JJ Slater, a star from Married At First Sight UK.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and former fiancé Carl Woods, with whom she shares a complex history, had an Easter dinner in the company of Hayler’s agent, Kirsty.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Katie voiced her feeling by celebrating the strength of single mothers.

She reposted a clip that read, "Sometimes, a perfect family is just a mum and her kids," it's caption stated, "tag a single mama who needs to hear this."

The 45-year-ol model was first married to Peter Andre, whom she met on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, followed by subsequent relationships with Alex Reid, Kieran Hayler, and Carl Woods. Her relationships have always been a subject of media attention.