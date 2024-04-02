Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift fans reacted to Sabrina Carpenter's recent modeling for Kim Kardashian's clothing brand, SKIMS.

Carpenter, who performed opening acts at Taylor Swift Eras Tour, took to Instagram to showcase her involvement in Kim Kardashian brand's Spring Campaign.

The photos were accompanied by a caption, announcing, "hellooo it’s sabrina your spring @skims girl"



This collaboration sparked reactions from Swifties due to the feud between the Lover hitmaker and the Kardashians star that began in 2016.

The feud was started when Kim Kardashian released a recorded phone call that she claimed showed Swift approving controversial lyrics written by her then-husband, Kanye West.

Swifties flooded the comments section with some expressing their disbelief, meanwhile others accusing Carpenter of betrayal.

One fan wrote, "Touring with Taylor but supporting Kim?"

Another added, "It makes me question your friendship with Taylor."

"@sabrinacarpenter why did you stab Taylor in the back like that? You don't model for Kim Kardashian's clothing line knowing her and Taylor hate each other," the third comment read.