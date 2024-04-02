 
menu

Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Taylor Swift fans question Sabrinas friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud
Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift fans reacted to Sabrina Carpenter's recent modeling for Kim Kardashian's clothing brand, SKIMS.

Carpenter, who performed opening acts at Taylor Swift Eras Tour, took to Instagram to showcase her involvement in Kim Kardashian brand's Spring Campaign.

The photos were accompanied by a caption, announcing, "hellooo it’s sabrina your spring @skims girl"

This collaboration sparked reactions from Swifties due to the feud between the Lover hitmaker and the Kardashians star that began in 2016.

The feud was started when Kim Kardashian released a recorded phone call that she claimed showed Swift approving controversial lyrics written by her then-husband, Kanye West.

Swifties flooded the comments section with some expressing their disbelief, meanwhile others accusing Carpenter of betrayal.

Taylor Swift fans question Sabrinas friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud

One fan wrote, "Touring with Taylor but supporting Kim?"

Another added, "It makes me question your friendship with Taylor."

"@sabrinacarpenter why did you stab Taylor in the back like that? You don't model for Kim Kardashian's clothing line knowing her and Taylor hate each other," the third comment read.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B assault accuser says she needed plastic surgery after injury to face

Cardi B assault accuser says she needed plastic surgery after injury to face

Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles video

Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late
King Charles takes THIS major step for health due to Queen Camilla video

King Charles takes THIS major step for health due to Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret

Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret
Katie Price subtly criticizes exes in candid take down

Katie Price subtly criticizes exes in candid take down
Meghan Markle's milked the Royal Family like they were fatted calves

Meghan Markle's milked the Royal Family like they were fatted calves
Is Sean

Is Sean "Diddy" Combs invited to the 2024 Met Gala? Find out
Meghan Markle snubs Kate Middleton, Prince William's olive branch: real reason disclosed

Meghan Markle snubs Kate Middleton, Prince William's olive branch: real reason disclosed
Meghan Markle wants billionaire lifestyle without the money

Meghan Markle wants billionaire lifestyle without the money
Meghan Markle disappoints King Charles over Lilibet, Archie yet again video

Meghan Markle disappoints King Charles over Lilibet, Archie yet again
Prince William, Kate Middleton finally reach out to Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton finally reach out to Meghan Markle, Harry