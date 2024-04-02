 
menu

Meghan Markle pressuring Prince Harry over relationship with King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

There is reportedly a lot of pressure going around Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family, and its seemingly being shared by Meghan Markle.

Claims and insights of this nature have been shared by royal author and commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror. 

There, he began by admitting “Harry is under pressure to keep some sort of relationship with his family going if only for the sake of the couples’ new ventures.”

“Harry still has vague hopes that he will be forgiven and will be offered a minor role somewhere.”

Mr Quinn also referenced an exiled royal, Edward VIII in his chat with the outlet and said, "Even Edward VIII, after the abdication, was given a few minor roles. And Harry will be aware of that."

Regardless, “there’s a real danger that Harry will feel lost – just as Edward VIII felt lost when things had cooled with Mrs Simpson,” Mr Quinn added.

“That’s the point at which Harry will really make huge efforts to build bridges with his brother and be allowed to be the part-time Royal (with Meghan) that he wants to be. But if palace officials have their way, it will never happen,” he also added before signing off.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles has major regret and dissatisfaction over Prince Harry's upbringing video

King Charles has major regret and dissatisfaction over Prince Harry's upbringing
Meghan Markle on ‘dangerous' path to losing royal title video

Meghan Markle on ‘dangerous' path to losing royal title

Beyoncé faces awkward moment with dancing fan in Japan video

Beyoncé faces awkward moment with dancing fan in Japan
Cardi B accuser talks facial injuries from 'long nails'

Cardi B accuser talks facial injuries from 'long nails'
Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles video

Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late
Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud
King Charles takes THIS major step for health due to Queen Camilla video

King Charles takes THIS major step for health due to Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret

Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret
Katie Price subtly criticizes exes in candid take down

Katie Price subtly criticizes exes in candid take down
Meghan Markle's milked the Royal Family like they were fatted calves

Meghan Markle's milked the Royal Family like they were fatted calves
Is Sean

Is Sean "Diddy" Combs invited to the 2024 Met Gala? Find out