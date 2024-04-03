 
Travis Kelce spills on attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Europe

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2024

Travis Kelce spills on attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Europe

Travis Kelce just spilled on his plans for this summer which includes attending Taylor Swift’s European leg of the Eras Tour.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old tight end told Entertainment Tonight about the trip when they asked him if “he’s packing his bags soon.”

“Oh, you know I gotta go support,” he confirmed to the outlet.

Travis then added that he’s “more than happy” to pay back the support Taylor showed him throughout several of his matches that he played during the NFL season.

“We are both very career-driven. I think we both love what we do and any chance that I can show my support to her — knowing that she has shown me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay,” he shared.

The Super Bowl champion didn’t reveal the cities he plans to join Taylor in but teased that her shows in London and Paris are “can't-miss” concerts.

“I’ll tell you what, I think the London shows. I think she’s at Wembley [Stadium] eight times? Which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Travis revealed further.

