Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books

Meghan Markle has disclosed one of her favourite books as the Duchess of Sussex visited the Children's Hospital Los Angeles last month, where she led a Literally Healing session.



According to GB News, a statement on Meghan Markle’s visit reads: "Children were laughing and singing as The Duchess turned into character with every page as she read patient favourite books like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat."

The photos and a video clip from the visit show Meghan greeting the children as they gathered for the reading session, excitedly showing the cover of Rosie Revere, Engineer.

Meghan told the group of children: "This is one of my favourites."

The said book is an illustrated tale of a girl and her dream to become a great engineer.

According to the publication, Archie and Lilibet doting mother used her acting skills during the reading session, using different voices and gestures to complement the stories.