 
menu

Meghan Markle is showing the world how repressive the Royal Family is

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2024

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle is just now showing just how abnormal royal living and that lifestyle can be, via her US outings.

Claims regarding it all have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced one of the Firm’s biggest rules for royal family members and branded it the autograph rule.

“Given that the signature ban is ‘just one of those rules’ prepare yourself for sniffy sorts to start popping up castigating Meghan here and enjoying some finger wagging in the direction of Montecito,” she began by saying.

But personally Ms Elser admits to standing by this rule because “What the Duchess of Sussex has done (I’d assume without actually meaning to) is to remind us how abnormal, how ridiculous and how artificially constrained royal existence still is.”

After all, the idea that An adult woman can be “barred from signing her own name. Where else outside of some repressive regime where women are stoned for crossing their legs or yawning on a Sabbath would this happen?” she added before signing off.

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'Going strong'

Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'Going strong'
Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?

Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?
King Charles jeopardising all the humanising work of Kate Middleton, Prince William video

King Charles jeopardising all the humanising work of Kate Middleton, Prince William
Meghan Markle is breaking away from royal captivity with simple gesture

Meghan Markle is breaking away from royal captivity with simple gesture
Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role

Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role
Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books video

Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books
Amy Nuttall, Andrew Buchan give their marriage 'another chance'

Amy Nuttall, Andrew Buchan give their marriage 'another chance'
Meghan Markle is handing Buckingham Palace a spot of midweek irony

Meghan Markle is handing Buckingham Palace a spot of midweek irony
Meghan Markle releases first photo with Prince Harry after Kate Middleton's apology

Meghan Markle releases first photo with Prince Harry after Kate Middleton's apology
Harry Styles' sister explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'

Harry Styles' sister explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'
Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility

Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility
King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia

King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia