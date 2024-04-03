Meghan Markle is showing the world how repressive the Royal Family is

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle is just now showing just how abnormal royal living and that lifestyle can be, via her US outings.



Claims regarding it all have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced one of the Firm’s biggest rules for royal family members and branded it the autograph rule.

“Given that the signature ban is ‘just one of those rules’ prepare yourself for sniffy sorts to start popping up castigating Meghan here and enjoying some finger wagging in the direction of Montecito,” she began by saying.

But personally Ms Elser admits to standing by this rule because “What the Duchess of Sussex has done (I’d assume without actually meaning to) is to remind us how abnormal, how ridiculous and how artificially constrained royal existence still is.”

After all, the idea that An adult woman can be “barred from signing her own name. Where else outside of some repressive regime where women are stoned for crossing their legs or yawning on a Sabbath would this happen?” she added before signing off.