Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will get a ‘very cuddly and warm welcome’ if she returns to UK, a royal expert has claimed.



The claim has been made by royal expert Charles Rae.

The royal expert also cast doubt on rumours that Meghan Markle could return to the UK.

The GB News quoted Rae as saying about Meghan Markle’s potential return to UK: "I will believe it when I see it, until I see her step off that plane I do not believe that she will be here.”

He further said, “I think too much has gone on, and I'm sure that if she does come she will get a very cuddly and warm welcome.”

"You have just got to look at the last few years and see what the Sussexes have done with their continued criticisms of the Royal Family and the fact that we've heard before that she doesn't want to come back to this country,” Rae went on saying.

The royal expert added “I'm sceptical that she's ever going to set foot in this country again."