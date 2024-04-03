 
menu

Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2024

Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?
Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will get a ‘very cuddly and warm welcome’ if she returns to UK, a royal expert has claimed.

The claim has been made by royal expert Charles Rae.

The royal expert also cast doubt on rumours that Meghan Markle could return to the UK.

The GB News quoted Rae as saying about Meghan Markle’s potential return to UK: "I will believe it when I see it, until I see her step off that plane I do not believe that she will be here.”

He further said, “I think too much has gone on, and I'm sure that if she does come she will get a very cuddly and warm welcome.”

"You have just got to look at the last few years and see what the Sussexes have done with their continued criticisms of the Royal Family and the fact that we've heard before that she doesn't want to come back to this country,” Rae went on saying.

The royal expert added “I'm sceptical that she's ever going to set foot in this country again."

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'Going strong'

Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'Going strong'
Meghan Markle is showing the world how repressive the Royal Family is video

Meghan Markle is showing the world how repressive the Royal Family is
King Charles jeopardising all the humanising work of Kate Middleton, Prince William video

King Charles jeopardising all the humanising work of Kate Middleton, Prince William
Meghan Markle is breaking away from royal captivity with simple gesture

Meghan Markle is breaking away from royal captivity with simple gesture
Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role

Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role
Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books video

Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books
Amy Nuttall, Andrew Buchan give their marriage 'another chance'

Amy Nuttall, Andrew Buchan give their marriage 'another chance'
Meghan Markle is handing Buckingham Palace a spot of midweek irony

Meghan Markle is handing Buckingham Palace a spot of midweek irony
Meghan Markle releases first photo with Prince Harry after Kate Middleton's apology

Meghan Markle releases first photo with Prince Harry after Kate Middleton's apology
Harry Styles' sister explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'

Harry Styles' sister explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'
Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility

Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility
King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia

King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia