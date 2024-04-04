'Fantastic Four' adds another accomplished actress on team

Fantastic Four makers have cast Julia Garner to play the beloved role of Silver Surfer, derived from the acclaimed comic book.

While the main cast of the upcoming movie has already been announced with Pedro Pascal portraying Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) while Vanessa Kirby takes on the role of Sue Storm (Invisible Woman).

On the other hand, Joseph Quinn will join the cast as Johnny Storm (Human Torch) as well as Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).

Now according to a source privy to Deadline, it is reported that the Ozark alum will take on the role of Shalla-Bal also known as Silver Surfer in the beloved franchise.

However, it is notable to mention that Marvel has not confirmed the news yet.

Nonetheless, audience will be able to see the live-action rendition of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s titular team soon in theatres. The scheduled release date of the movie is July 25, 2025.

Helmed by Matt Shakman and with a screenplay written by Josh Friedman, Jepp Kaplan, Eric Pearson and Ian Springer, the production will begin this year.