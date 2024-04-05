 
menu

Kate Middleton trying her best to join ‘outdoor life' amid cancer

By
Web Desk
|

April 05, 2024

Kate Middleton trying her best to join ‘outdoor life amid cancer
Kate Middleton trying her best to join ‘outdoor life' amid cancer 

Kate Middleton is seemingly getting stronger everyday amid health crisis.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, is bracing herself up for a tougher journey.

In her video message, Kate last month shared that she has been diagnosis with cancer.

The future Queen also spoke about her kids, noting: "Most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay," Kate

Speaking about Kate’s strength, royal expert Jennie Bond tells Bella Magazine: "I expect Catherine and William will blank out any talk of her illness with the kids.”

"She says she's getting stronger every day so I'm sure she's doing her best to join in the outdoor life - the picnic, barbecues and walks on the beach,” she notes.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William no longer ‘needs' his non-supportive brother Harry

Prince William no longer ‘needs' his non-supportive brother Harry
‘Wronged' Meghan Markle does not want Harry to reconcile with Royals

‘Wronged' Meghan Markle does not want Harry to reconcile with Royals

Meghan Markle ‘fake follower metric' creates credibility issue for Duchess

Meghan Markle ‘fake follower metric' creates credibility issue for Duchess
Angelina Jolie discusses Vivienne's efforts for 'The Outsiders' production

Angelina Jolie discusses Vivienne's efforts for 'The Outsiders' production
Vera Drew reflects on her journey in 'Joker' parody: Watch video

Vera Drew reflects on her journey in 'Joker' parody: Watch
Kate Middleton has ‘shifted signals of control' with William in marriage

Kate Middleton has ‘shifted signals of control' with William in marriage

Katie Price gets 'extra big' lips amid advocating against cosmetic surgery

Katie Price gets 'extra big' lips amid advocating against cosmetic surgery
Beyoncé drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' remix with fresh, upbeat lyrics: Watch video

Beyoncé drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' remix with fresh, upbeat lyrics: Watch