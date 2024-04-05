Kate Middleton trying her best to join ‘outdoor life' amid cancer

Kate Middleton is seemingly getting stronger everyday amid health crisis.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, is bracing herself up for a tougher journey.

In her video message, Kate last month shared that she has been diagnosis with cancer.

The future Queen also spoke about her kids, noting: "Most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay," Kate

Speaking about Kate’s strength, royal expert Jennie Bond tells Bella Magazine: "I expect Catherine and William will blank out any talk of her illness with the kids.”

"She says she's getting stronger every day so I'm sure she's doing her best to join in the outdoor life - the picnic, barbecues and walks on the beach,” she notes.