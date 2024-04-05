 
Katie Price gets 'extra big' lips amid advocating against cosmetic surgery

April 05, 2024

Katie Price revealed she has gotten lip fillers for the fourth time in only five weeks.

According to DailyMail report, this comes as a surprise because Katie has been actively campaigning for setting age limits on getting facial fillers.

However, Katie herself showcased significantly fuller lips on an Instagram Story.

The 45-year-old model shared a video clip, flaunting her 'extra, extra, extra big' lips after the salon visit.

She mentioned experiencing bruising due to the injections through scar tissue but expressed feeling great about the results.

This isn't Katie's first time enhancing her lips, her frequent visits to the clinic have become a talking point among her followers, especially considering her public stance on cosmetic surgery regulations.

She has openly discussed her views on facial fillers, suggesting there should be an age limit to prevent young girls from undergoing unnecessary procedures.

Katie believes in educating young women about the long-term effects of fillers and encourages them to embrace their natural beauty.

