Angelina Jolie discusses Vivienne's efforts for 'The Outsiders' production

Angelina Jolie's daughter, Vivienne has played a big part in her mom's latest project, the Broadway production of The Outsiders.

The actress, decided to work on this musical, which is based on a famous book and a movie from 1983.

According to PEOPLE report, Angelina mentioned that Vivienne is helping out as a volunteer assistant.

She compared Vivienne to her mother, stating, "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives. She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

The outlet reported that the mother-daughter duo was recently seen at a preview of The Outsiders in New York City, where they met the cast and crew, as well as Matt Dillon, one of the stars of the original 1983 film.

Angelina has previously expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of 'The Outsiders' with the world."