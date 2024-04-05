Kanye West, Bianca Censori have only ONE ‘shocking' outfit idea left to explore

Expert believes Kanye West and Bianca Censori have all but run out of ideas to shock public

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have run out of ideas to make a “shocking” appearance in public, per an expert.

Ye recently stepped out with Bianca, who once again donned sheer leggings and paired them with a black bra for a top. Analyzing their behavior, body language expert Judi James says the duo no longer have any ideas of how to grab attention with their public appearances.

"Kanye and Bianca have now pushed the ensemble envelope so far that there is only really one thing that is shocking about these poses and that is Bianca’s shoes,” Judi told The Mirror.

“Walking in wedges that high needs an intervention from Health and Safety and yet Kanye is not performing the one vital core function of the A-list male out walking out as a couple with his wife, which is to lead her with clasped hands or linked arms to ensure they don’t tumble out of their killer heels,” she added.

"Is Kanye running out of options to shock?,” she asked.

“His own full-cover outfit with shades suggests he’s not planning on doing the one shocking thing left in his repertoire which is to strip off himself and allow his wife a day off, which could well be sad if all this ‘shocking by proxy’ is masking the fact that it’s really him who wants to be in the spotlight instead of delegating the action to Bianca," she noted.