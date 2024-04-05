 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded a petulant child and a B-list actress

Web Desk
April 05, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just found themselves being bashed for being nothing more than a petulant child and a B-list actress

This regarding this have been shared by royal author Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on everything in his piece for Express UK.

In that piece he highlighted the royals’ apparent need for access to the Firm and even slipped in a sly jibe against the Prince.

It read, “working their way back into the fold is being viewed as a rather disingenuous move following a terrible time for the couple in Hollywood of late.”

While “Being accepted by the royals once more would surely propel the professional victims back into the A-list stratosphere. Let’s face it, a B-list actress with very little talent and a petulant child of a King isn’t exactly a money-spinner, is it?” he also added before signing off.

