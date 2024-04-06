Meghan Markle has ‘perfect excuse' to avoid visiting UK with Prince Harry

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been tipped to back out from joining her husband Prince Harry for a trip to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.



While it is confirmed that Harry would be travelling to his home country in May to attend the event, Meghan is yet to reveal if she will come along.

However, ahead of her possible appearance, a royal expert has issued a warning to Meghan, telling her of the “adverse publicity” she might be subjected to in UK.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun, "If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years."

He added that security "wouldn't be an issue" if the former actor decides to come; however, it could be a "perfect excuse" for her to back out.

"The security would be decided on a case by case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the UK. I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.

“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” he added.

The expert continued: "Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case."