Queen Camilla's public perception shifts years after Princess Diana's death

April 06, 2024

File Footage 

Queen Camilla has stepped up her game since her husband King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer, respectively, regaining respect in public’s eyes.

Hailing the Queen Consort for being “one of the best things to happen to the Royal Family,” a former royal correspondent claimed Camilla has “proved to be a remarkable asset.”

Camilla, who recently represented the Royal Family at the Easter service at Worcester Cathedral, was once "hated by everybody" over her affair with Charles, who was married to Princess Diana.

The former Princess of Wales’ tragic death in 1997 triggered the public’s hate for Camilla. However, she has now managed to change the public’s perspective of hers.

Speaking with GB News, Charles Rae said of Camilla, "There's no question about it, she stepped into the breach. She's got everything on her shoulders with what's going on, and she's taking on even more work.”

"She has proved to be a remarkable asset to the Royal Family, given the allegations that at one time she had bread rolls thrown at her in a supermarket car park,” the expert added.

"I remember her when she was the most hated woman in Britain,” he said. “I've met her several times and she's charming, she's witty, she's really nice to chat to, and certainly when she's chatting to people, she has done her homework as to who she's chatting to."

Rae, who has spent most of his time "chasing” Camilla “around in the background of royal events,” said he finds her journey "inspiring.”

