Gisele Bündchen on leaving ‘unhealthy’ Tom Brady relationship, cheating rumours

Gisele Bündchen got candid about her decision to leave her ‘unhealthy’ relationship with husband of 13-years, Tom Brady, and rumours she cheated on him with her jiu-jitsu instructor.

The Brazilian model first sparked romance rumours with Joaquim Valente after they were spotted at a beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, on Costa Rica’s coast, just two weeks after finalizing her divorce with Brady in 2022.

However, the model later addressed the speculations while speaking with Vanity Fair, “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything.”

But recently, she debuted her romance with the jiu-jitsu instructor after they were spotted packed on PDA on Valentine’s Day in their neighbourhood in Miami, giving birth to rumours that she cheated on Brady.

Addressing the speculations, Bundchen confirmed her romance with Valente but hinted that her relationship with him only began recently and was strictly platonic back in 2022.

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she told The New York Times, without naming her new partner.

“It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent,” she added before dismissing rumours of cheating on the former NFL quarterback. “That is a lie.”

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” Bundchen said.

“They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Bundchen said her split from Brady was "heartbreaking" but maintained that she has no regrets. “I think sometimes in life things happen,” the model said.

“I feel so blessed because, like, I wouldn’t change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, who are the biggest blessings in my life.

Of her new romance, she added, “It’s a new sea¬son, a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know?”