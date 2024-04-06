 
King Charles assures public he's recovering during latest outing amid cancer

By
Web Desk
|

April 06, 2024

File Footage

King Charles stepped out for the Easter Sunday service to let the public know he is on the road to recovery after being diagnosed of cancer at age 75.

Speaking with GB News, former royal correspondent Charles Rae claimed that the monarch’s appearance at St. George's Chapel held great significance for him.

The expert noted that Charles "absolutely fine" as he joined Queen Camilla at the service weeks after he shook the world with the tragic news of his cancer diagnosis.

"He's still got his sense of humour,” Rae said. “He even at one stage was ticking off the Queen, because she seemed to be taking a little bit longer talking to the people.”

Rae further stated that King Charles was “desperate” to attend the service because “it's a very important event in the royal calendar.”

“And I think he wanted to ensure that as many people could see him and get close to him as possible, to show that he is on the road to recovery,” he concluded.

