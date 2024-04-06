Lauri Peterson mourns son Joshua's death at 35

Lauri Peterson's son Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring passed away at the age of 35.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the heartbreaking news of her son's passing on Easter Sunday.

Sharing pictures of her son, Lauri penned a heartfelt message in the caption, reflecting on her son's life, stating, "Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music."



Peterson expressed gratitude to those who supported her son and her family, acknowledging the challenge of understanding substance abuse disorder.

She wrote, " I am witness to many Angels on earth. Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life. "

"My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom," Lauri concluded.

Joshua-Michael, a father of daughter named Kennady, had a difficult life, with problems with substance abuse and trouble with the law.