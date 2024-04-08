Will Beyoncé grace the CMAs following 'Cowboy Carter' success?

Beyoncé has become the first black artist to top the UK charts with her recently released country album, Cowboy Carter.

This achievement sparked speculations among fans about her potential appearance at the upcoming Country Music Awards (CMAs) in Austin, Texas.

One fan wrote on X, "Sooooo is Beyoncé going to the CMT AWARDS tomorrow night? Logically it makes sense for her to go and step even more in her truth in front of their faces! #COWBOYCARTER #beyonce #CMTAwards."

While another suggested, "According to rumors, Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus will be performing “II MOST WANTED” live for the first time EVER in the CMT Music Awards, in April 8th."

"Yall think Beyoncé is gonna go to the CMT Music Awards tonight ?!?" a third fan added.

Cowboy Carter, marks a significant milestone in Beyoncé's career, as she becomes first artist ever to simultaneously top the Official Singles Chart and Official Albums Chart in the UK with country music.

The album features a collaboration with Miley Cyrus on the track Most Wanted and includes hits such as Jolene and Texas Hold 'Em.