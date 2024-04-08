 
Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘frightening anxiety' to become King, Queen

April 08, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton are under immense pressure on their journey to become Queen and King.

The future monarch and his wife are going through anxiety amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown wrote: "News of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne … The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety."

This comes as a well-wisher praised King Charles at St George's Chapel after Easter Sunday service

They said: "I think it's really significant (Charles' attendance). It indicates that he's doing good and that he's definitely on the incline in relation to his health, so that's really nice to see. I also would like to thank him for attending the service today because I know that must've been a lot, but he shows himself to be committed to this nation and to people all around the world."

