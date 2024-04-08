Camilla receives support after British journalist said she is ‘not her Queen’

Queen Camilla received support from a royal commentator after a British journalist, Nina Myskow, said that the 76-year-old is "isn't her Queen.



In response, Kinsey Schofield emotionally defended the royal, who was once “the most hated woman in Britain” while speaking with GB News.

She said, "I think that there's a place and a time to have a debate like this. I lost two family members to cancer last year, and anytime I think about it, I just sob.”

Schofield added, "And this family is going through a lot right now, and I think that we need to have respect for them, and we need to respect that difficult time that they're having.”

“And it's a cruel discussion to have, and it's unnecessary to have right now."

This comes after Charles Rae hailed the Queen Consort for being “one of the best things to happen to the Royal Family,” as she has “proved to be a remarkable asset.”

Speaking with the outlet, Rae said of Camilla, "There's no question about it, she stepped into the breach. She's got everything on her shoulders with what's going on, and she's taking on even more work.”

"She has proved to be a remarkable asset to the Royal Family, given the allegations that at one time she had bread rolls thrown at her in a supermarket car park,” the expert added.

"I remember her when she was the most hated woman in Britain,” he said. “I've met her several times and she's charming, she's witty, she's really nice to chat to, and certainly when she's chatting to people, she has done her homework as to who she's chatting to."