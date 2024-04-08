 
menu

Jennifer Aniston drops birthday tribute for Paul Rudd: ‘You ageless freak'

By
Web Desk
|

April 08, 2024

Jennifer Aniston drops birthday tribute for Paul Rudd: ‘You ageless freak’
Jennifer Aniston drops birthday tribute for Paul Rudd: ‘You ageless freak’

Jennifer Aniston sent sweet birthday wishes to her longtime friend and co-star, Paul Rudd, as he turned 55 on April 6th.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Friends alum shared a clip from their 2012 comedy thriller, Wanderlust, with a joke to mark her co-star’s big day.

Jennifer Aniston drops birthday tribute for Paul Rudd: ‘You ageless freak

“Happy birthday Paul Rudd,” she captioned the video, before jokingly adding, “I love you, you ageless freak.”

The Hollywood beauty added a string of red heart and cake emoji in her special birthday tribute for Rudd, with whom she has starred in multiple movies and shows, including Friends.

Previously, Aniston celebrated Rudd when he was branded the People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. “This makes me so happy,” the actor penned.

“We've always known this, but Paul Rudd is officially people's Sexiest Man Alive. Alive!” she added.

Aniston went on to add a clip of them together in The Object of My Affection and captioned it, “You don't age, which is weird. But we still love you.”

More From Entertainment:

Here's how Kate Middleton shared shocking news of cancer diagnosis with her kids video

Here's how Kate Middleton shared shocking news of cancer diagnosis with her kids
Princess Diana's last wish for sons Prince William, Harry laid bare

Princess Diana's last wish for sons Prince William, Harry laid bare
Yung Miami addresses allegations of being Diddy's dealer, escort

Yung Miami addresses allegations of being Diddy's dealer, escort
Camilla receives support after British journalist said she is ‘not her Queen'

Camilla receives support after British journalist said she is ‘not her Queen'
Prince Harry makes big announcement about meeting King Charles, Kate Middleton during UK visit video

Prince Harry makes big announcement about meeting King Charles, Kate Middleton during UK visit
Meghan Markle to decide if Prince Harry, kids will travel to UK in May

Meghan Markle to decide if Prince Harry, kids will travel to UK in May
Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for King Charles, Kate Middleton

Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for King Charles, Kate Middleton
Will Smith thanks Jackie Chan for raising Jaden on birthday

Will Smith thanks Jackie Chan for raising Jaden on birthday