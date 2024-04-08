Jennifer Aniston drops birthday tribute for Paul Rudd: ‘You ageless freak’

Jennifer Aniston sent sweet birthday wishes to her longtime friend and co-star, Paul Rudd, as he turned 55 on April 6th.



Taking to Instagram stories, the Friends alum shared a clip from their 2012 comedy thriller, Wanderlust, with a joke to mark her co-star’s big day.

“Happy birthday Paul Rudd,” she captioned the video, before jokingly adding, “I love you, you ageless freak.”

The Hollywood beauty added a string of red heart and cake emoji in her special birthday tribute for Rudd, with whom she has starred in multiple movies and shows, including Friends.

Previously, Aniston celebrated Rudd when he was branded the People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. “This makes me so happy,” the actor penned.

“We've always known this, but Paul Rudd is officially people's Sexiest Man Alive. Alive!” she added.

Aniston went on to add a clip of them together in The Object of My Affection and captioned it, “You don't age, which is weird. But we still love you.”