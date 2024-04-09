Prince William, Harry snubbed ‘loyalty' to Diana on King Charles wedding?

Prince William and Prince Harry painstakingly attended the wedding of King Charles to Queen Camilla.

Back in 2005, when the brothers were still young, both Harry and William supported father as he set to marry their mother’s rival, Camilla.

Speaking about the big event, body language expert Judi James notes: "Few stepchildren will have had to dig as deep as Diana’s two devoted and loyal sons did when attending the marriage of their father to Diana’s sworn rival Camilla. It is to the brother’s credit that they suppressed what must have been many negative emotions for the sake of their father and the need for family unity.”

"The pair opted for two key motivational techniques: overkill displays and muscle memory formalities. The first provides an outlet for any building tension and rising adrenaline and the second allows you to go into automatic pilot mode."

Speaking about Harry, the expert noted that "troubled expression seems to express it all."

"His loyalty to his mother conflicted with a desire to play ‘happy’ for the sake of his father," she noted.