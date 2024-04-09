Meghan Markle rejects Prince Harry's pleas for an ‘anxiety-fuelled' UK visit

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly had plans to travel to the UK with her husband Prince Harry; however, she changed her mind over security concerns.



It is pertinent to note here that the Duke of Sussex recently lost his High Court challenge against the UK government over his security.

Despite pleas from Harry, the Duchess of Sussex is adamant about her decision to stay in the UK with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to the New Idea Magazine, "Both Harry and Meghan were planning to come to the UK, but when the exact time and date of their appearance [at the Invictus ceremony] were made public, she started to rethink that idea."

The tipster revealed that Meghan has reservations when it comes to her and her kids’ safety and security leaving Harry with only one option to fly to his home country alone.

"It's now got to the point where Meghan doesn't want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn't feel safe,” they said. "The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone."

Apart from the security issue, the source claimed that Meghan still holds profound anxiety about going back to England, a place where she believes she is not accepted.

Meghan fears being "thrown back into an anxiety-fuelled visit to England, where she feels like she's not wanted,” they said.