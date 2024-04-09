King Charles assigns Princess Sophie, Prince Edward major royal role

Britain’s King Charles assigned his younger brother Prince Edward and sister-in-law Princess Sophie a major historic royal role at Buckingham Palace.



The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, on behalf of King Charles, accompanied by the UK Chief of the General Staff, the French Chief of the Army Staff, and the French Ambassador to the UK, attended a Parade to Commemorate the 120th Anniversary of The Entente Cordiale at Palace on Monday.

According to palace, on behalf of the King, the Duke and Duchess inspected 32 members of the 1st and 2nd Infantry regiments of the Garde Republicaine and 40 guardsmen from F Company Scots Guards, lined up opposite their French counterparts.

The event marks the first time a country from outside the Commonwealth has taken part in the Changing of the Guard on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is currently not undertaking public-facing royal duties as the monarch continues treatment for the cancer.