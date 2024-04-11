Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘more disliked’ in America than Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told they are “more disliked” in America than disgraced Prince Andrew, claimed an expert.



Slamming Netflix for rehashing the Duke of York’s scandal via dramatization of his infamous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, royal expert compared him to the Sussexes.

Speaking with GB News, expert Lee Cohen told host Nana Akua that Andrew “was just beginning to win some thawing in attitudes against him” when Netflix released Scoop to “re-vilify” him.

"His advisers did him a great disservice in either not preventing the interview entirely, or at least to ensure that he was properly equipped to face the challenges of modern media scrutiny," he said.

"Why should Prince Andrew or any living person be made subject to a fictional account of their life with invented dialogue and innuendo?

"This is nothing but an attempt to re-vilify, many years on, the Prince again. He was just beginning to win some thawing in attitudes against him."

To this, Nana chimed in, saying, "I can't watch The Crown because I think it's a disgrace, frankly. But it's Netflix behind this again, isn't it?

"Netflix are behind the Sussex documentaries, The Crown, and now Scoop. I just I think we need to be having a word with Netflix."

Agreeing to the host, Cohen claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "much more disliked" in America than Prince Andrew is over their attacks against Royal family.