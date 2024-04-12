Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major announcement as King Charles leaves Buckingham Palace

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made major announcement a day after King Charles and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace for their favorite Scottish hideaway Birkhall.



The monarch and Queen Camilla flew from RAF Northolt in north-west London to visit their Highland retreat, Birkhall, located on the Balmoral Estate on Wednesday.

A day after King Charles and Camilla left the palace, Meghan and Harry announced that their two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.

The California-based royal couple made the announcement on their newly launched website on Thursday evening.

They said, “Archewell Productions is pleased to share that two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.”

Meghan Markle and Harry signed the deal with Netflix in 2020 via their Archewell Productions banner after they stepped down as senior royals and moved to US.