 
menu

King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie amid cancer battle

By
Web Desk
|

April 12, 2024

King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie amid cancer battle
King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie amid cancer battle

Britain’s King Charles has decided to extend an olive branch to his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle as the monarch is ‘desperately’ wanting to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

The royal source claims King Charles may invite Harry and Meghan to Balmoral this summer as he wants to spend time with Archie and Lilibet amid ongoing cancer treatment.

According to a report by the Page Six, per Marie Claire, a source claims “I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short.”

The royal insider further says, “Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”

The fresh claims came as King Charles and Queen Camilla jetted off to Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The King and Queen flew from RAF Northolt in north-west London to visit their Highland retreat, Birkhall, located on the Balmoral Estate.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is also set to return to UK for Invictus Games event next month.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major announcement as King Charles leaves Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major announcement as King Charles leaves Buckingham Palace
Liam Gallagher reveals his favourite ‘Blur' song

Liam Gallagher reveals his favourite ‘Blur' song
Ryan Gosling shares his work on 'Barbie' was a 'team effort' with his girls

Ryan Gosling shares his work on 'Barbie' was a 'team effort' with his girls
Jon Bon Jovi updates fans about his vocal recovery

Jon Bon Jovi updates fans about his vocal recovery
Sylvester Stallone ‘insults' draw response from ‘Tulsa King' actor

Sylvester Stallone ‘insults' draw response from ‘Tulsa King' actor
Kanye West once went into the fight with cool Jimmy Kimmel

Kanye West once went into the fight with cool Jimmy Kimmel
Olivia Rodrigo shares special message for fans online: Check

Olivia Rodrigo shares special message for fans online: Check
Eminem in search for superfans for mystery project

Eminem in search for superfans for mystery project