King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie amid cancer battle

Britain’s King Charles has decided to extend an olive branch to his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle as the monarch is ‘desperately’ wanting to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

The royal source claims King Charles may invite Harry and Meghan to Balmoral this summer as he wants to spend time with Archie and Lilibet amid ongoing cancer treatment.

According to a report by the Page Six, per Marie Claire, a source claims “I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short.”

The royal insider further says, “Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”

The fresh claims came as King Charles and Queen Camilla jetted off to Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The King and Queen flew from RAF Northolt in north-west London to visit their Highland retreat, Birkhall, located on the Balmoral Estate.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is also set to return to UK for Invictus Games event next month.