Queen Camilla son ‘sending a message' to Prince Harry with new book

By
Web Desk
April 13, 2024

Queen Camilla’s son is seemingly telling Prince Harry how to write a book without defaming the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who himself released book Spare back in 2023, let down the royal family with intimate details from his life in the UK.

Now, Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles is releasing his own book called Cooking and the Crown and is expected to show a better picture of the Royals.

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: "He is sending a message that you can talk about the monarchy in positive terms and not denigrate it as Harry did in Spare. Harry washed his dirty linen in public and that is something Tom would never do."

He added: "As a journalist, he [Tom] is inevitably a natural gossip and he must have been privy to so many secrets over the years, like when his mother was going to marry Charles, and so many bits of inside information that others would kill for. But he has remained discreet and would obviously never do anything to upset his mother, who trusts him totally."

