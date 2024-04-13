Prince William breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Harry announce new Netflix projects

Prince William has shared his first public statement since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their two new Netflix projects.



The Prince of Wales broke his silence during his latest trip to Birmingham with son Prince George.

The father-son duo stepped out to cheer on Aston Villa at a football match on Thursday evening.

As Prince William and George were leaving the stadium, the future king commented on his son’s feelings towards his football team.

Sports journalist Neil Moxley took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared his conversation with the Prince of Wales.

The journalist asked Prince William, “Your highness - after the Mostar game we saw you and you said 1-0 was a good result in Europe. How was this?”

“Two-nil would have been better..”, Neil quoted Prince William as responding.

Prince William was then asked if his son was “now part of the pride?”

The future king said, “Oh yes, he’s loving it.”

This is Prince William’s first public statement after Meghan and Harry announced new projects for Netflix.

They said on their newly launched website “Archewell Productions is pleased to share that two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.”