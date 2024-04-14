Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take ‘traditional PDA' up a notch with ‘sweeter' gesture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prove they are sweeter in love with PDA-filled outing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who attended the Sentebale Polo Championship in Miami on Friday, locked lips with each other when Harry’s team won.

Speaking about their romance gestures, body language expert Judi James noted: "In 2018 they were locking lips at a similar event and it’s easy to spot some intrinsic differences in their way of handling this very traditional royal PDA.

She added: "Back in 2018 Harry, looking all fired-up and full of passion after hammering around on the polo field planted a very sexy kiss on Meghan’s lips, giving the kiss a ‘get a room!’ quality. His expression was serious and he looked lost in the moment as he turned his head but kept his torso facing front.

Speaking about their recent act of love, the expert continued: "Meghan tilted her head back in the same neck-baring gesture of submission that Diana used when she kissed Charles on their wedding day.”

She remarked: “The polo trophy looked irrelevant and they almost had to be reminded it was supposed to be handed over.”

